Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce $106.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $112.85 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $86.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $420.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.70 million to $426.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $468.75 million, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $530.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $117.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

WLDN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $398.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.01. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

