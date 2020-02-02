Analysts Expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce sales of $205.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.07 million. Wix.Com reported sales of $164.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year sales of $761.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.52 million to $762.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $958.56 million, with estimates ranging from $943.38 million to $976.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.69. 387,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,043. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $104.61 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

