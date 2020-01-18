Analysts Expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,017 shares in the company, valued at $484,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XOMA in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $208.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

