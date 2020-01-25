Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,550. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Zoetis by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,997.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

