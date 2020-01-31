Analysts Issue Forecasts for Autoliv Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALV. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

NYSE ALV opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Autoliv’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

