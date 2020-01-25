Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes Company’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NYSE BKR opened at $22.86 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

