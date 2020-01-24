Analysts Issue Forecasts for Big Lots, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Big Lots in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

