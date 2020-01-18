Analysts Issue Forecasts for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CXP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Columbia Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

