Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corning Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corning by 132.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,648 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $24,779,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Corning by 587.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 523,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $10,689,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Corning by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 352,220 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

