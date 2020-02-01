Analysts Issue Forecasts for D. R. Horton Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for D. R. Horton in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

NYSE:DHI opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

