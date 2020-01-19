Analysts Issue Forecasts for Derwent London Plc’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Derwent London in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Derwent London’s FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

