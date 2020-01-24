Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DNKN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

