Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$13.91 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$7.13 and a twelve month high of C$16.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.64 million.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.68, for a total transaction of C$26,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,287,069. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,616,750. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,909.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

