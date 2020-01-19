Analysts Issue Forecasts for GameStop Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

GME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $4.75 on Friday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $304.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in GameStop by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 1,368,496 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

