Analysts Issue Forecasts for Imax Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Imax in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Imax’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Imax by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Imax by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Imax by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Imax by 86.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Imax by 14.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

