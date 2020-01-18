Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 212,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 300.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 381,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $538,146.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,594.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $251,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio