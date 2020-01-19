Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nevro Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Nevro in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($3.88) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.83). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NVRO opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Nevro has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $124.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 17.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

