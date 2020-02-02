Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oshkosh Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Longbow Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

OSK opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $61,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

