Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

PEBO opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $5,788,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

