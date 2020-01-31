Analysts Issue Forecasts for Relmada Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Relmada Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

