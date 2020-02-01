Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xilinx, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. Xilinx has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 382,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $164,468,000 after buying an additional 317,336 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after buying an additional 298,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $104,276,000 after buying an additional 256,211 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund