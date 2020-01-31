Analysts Offer Predictions for Albireo Pharma Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.52) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.42). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALBO. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

ALBO opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

