Analysts Offer Predictions for Albireo Pharma Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $16.52 for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

ALBO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 195.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 40.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

