Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $102.60 for the year.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,458.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,398.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,272.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

