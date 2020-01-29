Analysts Offer Predictions for American Express’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele expects that the payment services company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.63.

American Express stock opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $100.54 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

