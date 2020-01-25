Analysts Offer Predictions for Anaconda Mining Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:ANX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

ANX stock opened at C$0.22 on Friday. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 million and a P/E ratio of 110.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.78 million for the quarter.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

