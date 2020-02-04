Analysts Offer Predictions for Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

CPF opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $786.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 18.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 81.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 102,085 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $197,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $192,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,436. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

