Analysts Offer Predictions for Crescent Point Energy Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

Shares of CPG opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.95. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.64%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

