Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$49.51 million for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

