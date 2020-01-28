Analysts Offer Predictions for Heritage Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Heritage Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HFWA. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $982.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $33.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

