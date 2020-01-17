Analysts Offer Predictions for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

