Analysts Offer Predictions for Lear Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $13.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.40.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $140.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.27. Lear has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

