Analysts Offer Predictions for Liquidia Technologies Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $109.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

