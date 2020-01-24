Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC set a $1.40 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

