Analysts Offer Predictions for Park National Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Park National in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

PRK opened at $97.05 on Thursday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $86.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Park National by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Park National by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $52,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

