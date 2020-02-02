Analysts Offer Predictions for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Shares of PB stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 38.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 58,032 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

