Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCI. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

RCI stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,174,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,918,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $530,848,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,935,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,116,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,831,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,867,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,499,000 after purchasing an additional 140,688 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

