Analysts Offer Predictions for RPC, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RES)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPC in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RES. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price target on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.21.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also: What is a Swap?