Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartCentres REIT’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SmartCentres REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$195.53 million for the quarter.

