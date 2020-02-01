Analysts Offer Predictions for SunCoke Energy Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $510.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,284 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,374,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 791,880 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 599,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,841 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?