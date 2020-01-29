Analysts Offer Predictions for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TDY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.50.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $380.53 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $218.21 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.70.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total value of $1,715,274.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,322,149 in the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

