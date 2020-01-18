Analysts Offer Predictions for Terex Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Terex in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

TEX stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Terex has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $734,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,044 shares of company stock worth $30,077 and have sold 50,051 shares worth $1,428,301. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Terex by 114.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Terex by 476.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

