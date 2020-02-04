Analysts Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $94.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

