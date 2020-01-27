Analysts Set $12.00 Price Target for Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.94) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Baudax Bio an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXRX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

BXRX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,573. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc

