Analysts Set $17.50 Target Price for Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $17.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cadiz by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cadiz by 49.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cadiz by 59.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadiz by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 155,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

CDZI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 143,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com