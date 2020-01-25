Analysts Set $2.08 Target Price for Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.08 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cinedigm an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cinedigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cinedigm stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Cinedigm worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIDM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. 68,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,075. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

