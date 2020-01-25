Analysts Set $22.00 Target Price for Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Shares of Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Soliton an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Soliton in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Soliton by 2,189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Soliton by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOLY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.65. 307,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Soliton has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $29.00.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

