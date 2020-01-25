Analysts Set $23.00 Target Price for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Yuchai International an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

China Yuchai International stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. 13,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $467.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 47.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 53.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com