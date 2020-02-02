Analysts Set $24.00 Price Target for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Pennant Group an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Scott E. Lamb bought 5,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $102,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,867. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PNTG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 162,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,724. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

