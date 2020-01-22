Analysts Set $43.00 Price Target for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 96,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

